Storms, Some Severe, Arrive in North Texas

Severe thunderstorms soaked North Texas Monday morning, dropping more than an inch of rain overnight and knocking out power to thousands.

A cold front brought storms to the Metroplex just at about 2 a.m. The main threat was rain, damaging hail and lightning. Meteorologist Remeisha Shade said an isolated small tornado couldn't be ruled out, though none were confirmed.

Meanwhile, scattered street flooding and downed power lines delayed some commuters.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for North Texas until 7 a.m. That has since expired. A wind advisory for Fort Worth and neighboring areas remains in place through early Monday night.

Power Outages

Dallas-based utility Oncor reported as many as 19,000 customers were without electricity Monday, mainly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

As of 8 a.m., nearly 14,000 North Texas locations had lost power. The majority of those customers — nearly 7,500 — are in Dallas County while another 4,700 are in Tarrant County.

Lightning Damage

No injuries were reported after an apparent lightning strike that set an oil well site on fire in the Longview area. More than 30 nearby homes and businesses were briefly evacuated, as a precaution.

Longview Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary said the well site fire, which was under control about two hours after starting, apparently was sparked by lightning.

Another lightning strike in Denton County forced a couple out of their home. An area fire department official said the strike happened at about 2 a.m. The couple made it out of the home unharmed.

Early Storms

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also issued as storms started to move into the Dallas-Fort Worth area around 1 a.m. as the cold front moved through North Texas.

Skies will clear Monday afternoon, but it will stay windy and then it will be dry the rest of the week.

1 Killed, 4 Hurt as Storms March Across Arkansas



Emergency officials say one person was killed and four others were injured in in southwestern Arkansas as a powerful storm system marched across that state, Texas and Oklahoma.



Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Rick Fahr said the death and injuries occurred early Monday when the storms destroyed a home near Ashdown, or about 150 miles southwest of Little Rock.



The Storm Prediction Center estimates more than 36 million people are in the path of damaging winds, possible tornadoes and heavy rainfall Monday. Forecasters say the greatest risk is along the Mississippi River from extreme southern Illinois to northern Louisiana.



The storms began their path Sunday across Oklahoma, downing power lines and overturning tractor-trailers along Interstate 40. Thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity in parts of North Texas.

