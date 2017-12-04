Storms Develop as Cold Front Moves Across DFW

radar-tues-120517
NBC 5 News

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Homicides Happening All Over the City

Arlington 3 hours ago

8 Arrested in Arlington Child Solicitation Operation

A small batch of storms developed across DFW Monday night as a cold front pushed through the area.

Behind the front, north winds will gust around 30 mph and temperatures Tuesday will be 30 degrees colder.  The chilly air will stick around for the remainder of the work week.  Some moderation in temperatures is expected by late in the weekend.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast
 

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

 

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us