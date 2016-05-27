Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Lightning to North Texas

Storms moved through North Texas Friday morning, bringing heavy rain, lightning and some flooding.

NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston said several areas of the Metroplex received close to 1.5 inches of rain within the last 24 hours. He said he expects the rain to continue throughout the morning.

Scary moment for the Patrol Sergeant through the heavy storms last night! Please be careful! pic.twitter.com/8QLh09GsXb — Everman Emergency Services (@Everman911) May 27, 2016

The storms delayed the start of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament until noon. The PGA Tour event was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

As of 7:15 a.m., 20 flights were cancelled and 15 more were delayed at D/FW International Airport.

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Whenever active weather moves into DFW, you can keep up with it by downloading the NBC DFW APP!