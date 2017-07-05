Storms Bring Flooding, Strong Winds to North Texas

A lightning strike is suspected of starting a Southlake house fire; no injuries reported

By Scott Gordon

Storms swept through North Texas Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and lots of lightning strikes.

Lightning may have caused a house fire in Southlake near the Timarron Country Club. Nobody was injured, but the fire left major damage.

An apartment building caught fire in Frisco after a suspected lightning strike, fire officials said. There were no reported injures in the fire at the Village of Chapel Creek Apartments on the 5700 block of Parkwood Boulevard.

And lightning is also suspected of starting a house fire on the 1000 block of Great Meadow Drive in Allen, where there were no injuries.

Firefighters from North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Hurst responded to a call for a swift-water rescue on the 6200 block of Onyx Road, near Fossil Creek Park, at about 11 p.m. Officials said three young teenagers decided to go tubing on the rain-swollen Fossil Creek, but when the water became turbulent they attempted to get back to shore.

Two of them made it out of the creek, and the third climbed onto a log, where rescuers were able to reach the teen late Wednesday.

In North Fort Worth, emergency crews went door-to-door to check on people whose homes were flooded along Terminal Road and Hardy Street. About two-and-a-half inches of rain fell in a short time, turning many streets into rivers.

The American Red Cross is assisting families who were flooded out of their homes. Fort Worth fire officials say there were seven homes damaged by flooding, affecting 17 people.

"It was falling hard and fast. The wind was blowing hard," said resident Ronda Davis.

"I've been living here since 1986. Never been this bad. Never seen it this bad," resident Maria Esbindola added.

David Gonzales and his daughter, Krista, have lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

"The water just kept rising until it came in the house, and it's probably still all the way in the garage," Krista Gonzales said.

