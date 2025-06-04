Denton

Storm rips roof off building, sending debris crashing into Krum convenience store parking lot

Lightning lit up the night sky in Denton County, daylight revealed the damage

By Maria Guerrero

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strong storms tore through several North Texas communities, including the city of Krum in Denton County.

Winds ripped the roof off a building in historic downtown Krum, sending metal, splintered wood with nails crashing down in the parking lot of Johnny Joe’s convenience store across the street.

 The frightening moments were caught on the store’s surveillance cameras and shared with NBC 5.

The owner of Johnny Joe’s was inside as the storm picked up, and customers rushed inside.

Video shows a man in a blue shirt running toward the front door with seconds to spare.

Doreen Perdue works at the Mercantile Building, which sustained roof damage.

“My first thought is 100%. Had there been any injuries? And thank goodness that there were none last night,” she said.

Lightning and thunder lit up the night sky in Denton.

By daylight, pockets of damage came into view.

Texas Sky Ranger spotted this warehouse on Western Boulevard with mangled metal and a caved-in roof.

According to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management, power outages went from over 1,300 overnight to a few dozen by Wednesday afternoon.

