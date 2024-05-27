Cleanup in Pilot Point underway, 3 minor injuries reported in storm

The small Denton County community of Pilot Point is cleaning up after powerful storms tore through late Saturday night.

The majority of damage occurred due to downed trees, according to city officials.

It’s unclear if a tornado touched down or if the city experienced straight-line winds.

The fire department reports they responded to three minor injuries including, a tree that fell on a house and two people injured at the marina.

Andrew Blikken hunkered down in his barndominium with his wife Lisa, 10-year-old son and mother.

“We retreated to the pantry,” he said. “After six or eight of terror, it was silent, and we went outside. The clouds had cleared, and it was a beautiful night.”

A number of oak trees were toppled over or snapped in two by the winds.

The family is also without water right now.

“Our well shed and our wellhead are both completely gone,” he said. “No water on the property until that gets replaced.”

No homes were destroyed but many sustained roof damage. The storm knocked out power to around 1,200 Texas and New Mexico Power customers. As of Monday morning, the number of outages now stands at three.

City Hall, which was supposed to be closed on Memorial Day, opened its doors to volunteers, those affected and anyone wishing to drop off donations.

Pilot Point Mayor Elisa Beasley says she was in awe as she drove around the community and saw tree after tree falling in the middle of two houses.

“I can’t say enough about the power of prayer and the power of community,” she said. “It’s a miracle that we didn’t sustain as much damage. We didn’t have any casualties and we’re praying for Valley View and other communities that were so impacted.”

Donations left over at city hall are being transported over to Valley View where the need is greater, she said.

Cleanup Volunteers Needed Tuesday, according to Denton County Emergency Services:

If you are interested in volunteering, please complete this form: https://forms.gle/YZ1mMoAQK9hRnLJp6. Volunteers are meeting at Pilot Point City Hall (102 E Main Street) tomorrow at 8 a.m. Volunteers will be coordinated by Disaster Aid USA and will need to sign a waiver upon arrival. Check in with the City officials once you arrive.

Please note that volunteers must be 16 years or older.

Helpful items to bring include:

Chainsaws

Trailers/Trucks

Heavy Work Gloves

Sturdy Shoes

United Way of Denton County has set up a donation site to collect funds to assist Denton County tornado victims.

Please follow the link here: https://ow.ly/CEC950RWevp.