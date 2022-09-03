Stores, Restaurants Brace For Busy Labor Day Weekend

North Texas businesses are bracing for bigger crowds and more business as Labor Day weekend activities commence.

An online survey by AAA conducted across the country in early August found that about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, 82% will drive.

Douglas Azevedo flew to North Texas to visit his friends.

“Restrictions from where we come, New Jersey, New York— it was really high,” Azevedo said. “Seeing things go back to normal, it’s a relief.”

Kelsey Erickson Streufert with the Texas Restaurant Association said the next few days will be critical for small businesses. For restaurants, in particular, Erickson Streufert said August and September are among the slowest months for business.

“All of that summer travel is winding down or over,” she said. “People are going back to school, so there’s definitely a cooling off that occurs. Labor Day is a little bit of a jolt.”

The jolt is much needed, she added. Following two years of challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants across the country began to feel the pinch from inflation.

Every restaurant in Texas has seen costs increase significantly, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.

“86% say their total food and beverage costs are higher than they were in 2019. Of course, that’s the main cost driver for restaurants. 81% say their labor costs are up. 80% say their utility costs are up,” Erickson Streufert said Saturday. “Obviously, that impacts their revenue and the margin restaurants are able to capture right now. The good news is, even as we are seeing these cost increases, restaurants have been able to absorb part of that. So, we’re actually seeing menu prices increase at a slower rate than what you’re seeing at grocery stores.”

Jersey Lilly in the Fort Worth Stockyards is seeing an increase in foot traffic this Labor Day Weekend. The store specializes in local and handcrafted jewelry, according to store employee Catherine Vest.

“Starting today [Saturday], I mean we’ve had up to four different families in this store,” Vest said. “It’s not a big store. It’s two people working in the back, and I’m like…is this enough people working here?”

The rush of business is welcomed, as stores and restaurants continue to put in the work on Labor Day weekend.