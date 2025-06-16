At The Storehouse Community Center in Plano, a neighbor doesn't have to be someone on the same street, or even from the same country.

"I came here, an immigrant, for better life,' Jose Salazar said. "To save my life."

Salazar moved to North Texas from Venezuela. Now volunteers in the food pantry at The Storehouse, but that wasn't always the case. During the pandemic, Salazar was a Storehouse 'neighbor', who got help from the food pantry to feed his family. The Storehouse helped with much more than that..

"I started studying English," Salazar said. He and his wife took ESL (English as a Second Language) classes that were offered by The Storehouse, which also helped him get into classes to refine his professional communication skills.

"We wanted to walk alongside," The Storehouse Community Center CEO Candace Winslow said. "But he took advantage of the opportunities, and the doors, and pathways that we opened for him; and he flourished on his own."

Salazar didn't just graduate from his English classes, he gave a speech at graduation...in English.

In Venezuela, Salazar worked as an accountant. Now, with the help of The Storehouse, he is working in auditing at Hilti North America.

"So I'm so happy to receive that opportunity,' Salazar said. "And look at me, where I am now! First, I am in this interview with you speaking in English."

"Jose represents hope for our 'neighbors'," Winslow said. "Jose also represents an affirmation for every volunteer, for every donor, for every staff person; that we're a community together."

Salazar said he hopes others like him can see what's possible.

"It's possible to change your life, to take opportunities, to improve your skills. It's up to you," Salazar said after a day of volunteering at The Storehouse. "I feel like a neighbor, not like a stranger. I feel like a neighbor, and for me this is an opportunity to return the favor."