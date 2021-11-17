Mesquite

Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Robbery in Mesquite

A store clerk has died after being shot during a robbery in Mesquite.

The shooting happened in a strip-center shopping mall in the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The clerk was rushed to a nearby hospital shortly after officers arrived but later died.

So far, police have not released any information about the shooter or if they have made any arrests.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Summer Musicals 59 mins ago

‘Hamilton' Returns to Dallas Summer Musicals

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Reopen Later This Month

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page often to get the very latest information.

This article tagged under:

Mesquite
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us