Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Robbery in Mesquite

A store clerk has died after being shot during a robbery in Mesquite.

The shooting happened in a strip-center shopping mall in the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The clerk was rushed to a nearby hospital shortly after officers arrived but later died.

So far, police have not released any information about the shooter or if they have made any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page often to get the very latest information.