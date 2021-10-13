Italy

Stolen Vehicles and Parts Valued at Over $660K Found in Italy, Texas

27 stolen vehicles and dozens of stolen vehicle parts have been found on a property in Italy, Texas.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force first got a tip about the stolen vehicles from the Italy police department.

After obtaining two search warrants, officers made their way onto the property.

They found approximately 27 stolen vehicles and numerous unidentified parts that had been removed from the vehicles.

Based upon National Automobile Dealers Association estimates, the recovered vehicles are valued at $578,175. The recovered parts are valued at $86,802, making the combined total of recoveries estimated to be at $664,997.

Two people were arrested, Adedeji Awoniyi, a 33- year old male, and Theria Mitchell, a 50-year old male. Both are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft greater than $300,000.

