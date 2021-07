A painting stolen in 1972 will be returned to a woman who was depicted in the painting when she was 7.

The painting was stolen nearly 50 years ago from a dentist’s office in Honolulu, according to Heritage Auctions.

Aviva Lehman, Heritage Auctions vice president and director of American art, will hand the artwork over to the family's representative, FBI Art Crime Team agent Robert Wittman.

The ceremony is expected happen at 12 p.m. Below is a link to the YouTube live stream.