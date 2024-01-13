Stock Show & Rodeo parade kicks off as planned despite explosion, weather concerns

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Saturday with an annual parade through downtown Fort Worth, an event some worried could be in jeopardy following an explosion Monday and with winter weather just a day away.

The All-Western Parade is a tradition for some and a first-of-its-kind experience for others like Jennifer Carbajal, who attended with family.

“Seeing everybody and our culture coming down here with their horses celebrating, that’s very important to us,” said Carbajal.

Watching the forecast, Carbajal said the family debated whether to attend over the possibility of cold temperatures. In the end, she said the weather was pleasant for a parade.

“It’s actually not that cold,” she said.

While organizers have said all events will go on as planned no matter how low temperatures dip over the next few days, the parade fell into question on Monday when an explosion rocked the Sandman Signature Hotel, shutting down Houston Street for a lengthy investigation along the planned route.

Determined to continue, organizers announced late this week they would shift the path to Main and Commerce.

“We’ve been watching it on the Facebook feed and making sure we knew the route,” said first-time attendee Amy Wofford.

Despite concerns and last-minute adjustments, families crowded the streets to soak up the pageantry.

“We really enjoy coming out and seeing all of the horses and participating here in Fort Worth,” said Karinna Solorio, whose family attends every year.

Moving forward, organizers say they’re keeping an eye on the forecast and prepared to take extra safety measures in the next few days, like salting roads and sidewalks around the arena if needed.