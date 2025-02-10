Super Bowl

Stitch steals show at Super Bowl as he runs across field in viral video

The blue alien took the internet by storm.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Is it a koala? Dog? Nope, its the iconic cartoon character Stitch!

The blue alien from Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" appeared in an ad where the character ran around the Super Bowl football field as crews tried – and failed – at catching the hilarious gremlin.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Monday Night Football anchors Joe Buck and Troy Aikman also joined in to announce the scene, which ended with Stitch crashing into the field goal post and saying his iconic gibberish into a microphone.

Check out the full video below:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us