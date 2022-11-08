Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat

Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post.

Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to the Oakdale Methodist Church next door. All students will remain there until law enforcement confirms the campus is safe to return.

Parents who are looking to pick up their students must provide identification and students will only be released to a parent, legal guardian or emergency contact listed in the school's documentation. Police have parts of the school blocked off and parents who wish to pick up their children must go to the intersection of Dale and Overhill for further instruction from officials.

This story is developing.