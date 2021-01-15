Statewide Drivers License, Vehicle Registration Waivers to Expire in April

Time is running out to get drivers licenses and registrations renewed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted the temporary waiver for certain vehicle title and registration requirements which had been in effect due to the pandemic.

The state’s temporary waiver ends April 14, which means there are less than 90 days left.

Outside the Texas Department of Public Safety in Grand Prairie, Estefany Benavides helped her dad, Jose Giron, get his license renewed Friday.

It expired Jan. 3.

Jose said he was fined 5 years ago for an expired license and he doesn’t want it to happen again.

“He says he’s happy because one time the police stopped him and he had a fee,” said Benavides, who helped translate for her dad.

Numbers indicate that millions of Texas residents used the temporary waiver.

“Statewide, there are over 4 million overdue registrations," said John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor and Collector. "Here in the DFW metroplex, there are over 1 million overdue registrations.

He said the registration push before the waiver ends has created an added strain on his staff.

“Here’s where the problem comes in. In Dallas County, we renew over 2 million vehicles a year already. So now we have an additional 400,000 to do in a 90-day window,” Ames said.

He recommended people start to take care of renewals as soon as possible. The best way to get licenses and registrations renewed is to do it online.

Police will start to issue citations again on April 15.

Ames said if someone can’t renew their vehicle registration online, they could do it inside many neighborhood grocery stores. People can also renew by mail or go into a tax office.

