State troopers arrest man seen pointing gun at driver after road rage crash in Collin County

A man is in custody, accused of pulling a gun on another driver following a road rage crash Tuesday afternoon on the President George Bush Turnpike in Collin County, state troopers say.

A Texas DPS spokesman said troopers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun on the eastbound lanes of the turnpike near Preston Road.

The driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Christiano Pinheiro De Abreu, "was road raging" when he struck a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, the spokesman said.

After both drivers pulled over, De Abreu was seen pointing a gun toward the other driver.

Ryan Haddox said he saw the tense situation and took a picture.

"There was traffic so we started slowing down, and then we saw that to the side," Haddox wrote in a message to NBC 5. "We got over a lane and got out of there right as a police officer was pulling up to the scene."

Ryan Haddox

A United States Postal Inspection Service officer saw what was happening and detained both drivers until state troopers arrived, the DPS spokesman said.

De Abreu was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Collin County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

The DPS investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.

Collin County Jail Christiano Pinheiro De Abreu, booking photo.