State Trooper Injured in Shooting, One Person Arrested: Police

A state trooper is hospitalized and one person is in custody after a shooting in Haslet Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Salida Road in Haslet, Fort Worth police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state trooper was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition, according to MedStar. The trooper's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they arrested one person. It was not immediately clear if they were searching for anyone else.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.