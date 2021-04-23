Haslet

State Trooper Injured in Shooting, One Person Arrested: Police

The officer was transported to a Fort Worth hospital in serious condition, according to MedStar.

NBC 5 News

A state trooper is hospitalized and one person is in custody after a shooting in Haslet Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Salida Road in Haslet, Fort Worth police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state trooper was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition, according to MedStar. The trooper's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

McKinney 2 hours ago

City of McKinney Closes Operations at Vaccine Hub on Friday

Police said they arrested one person. It was not immediately clear if they were searching for anyone else.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

This article tagged under:

HasletTarrant CountyTexas Department of Public Safety
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us