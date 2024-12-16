Dallas

State trooper critically injured working crash on Dallas North Tollway

Northbound Dallas North Tollway is shut down from Keller Springs to Trinity Mills in response to the crash

By Laura Harris

NBC 5 News

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is in critical condition after being hit by a car while working a crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Monday morning, officials say.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident began when the trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Road.

Sgt. Josue “Tony” La Cerda with DPS said the trooper was outside of his squad car and standing on the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Plano Presbyterian Hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to DPS officials, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Information about the trooper's identity has not been released at this time.

Northbound Dallas North Tollway is shut down from Keller Springs to Trinity Mills.

Dallas
