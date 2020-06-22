State Representative Requests Mask Ordinance for Denton County Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

State Representative Michelle Beckley has requested that Denton County Judge Andy Eads institute a mask ordinance to "alleviate uncertainty and provide consistent, uniform public health standards."

Representative Beckley wrote a letter to Judge Eads on Monday, referencing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and rise in hospitalizations.

To limit the spread of the virus, Representative Beckley asked Judge Eads to institute a mask ordinance "in conjunction with the decisions of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins."

Representative Beckley said that a mask ordinance will provide help to alleviate the uncertainty that businesses face when evaluating the risks of serving the community.

