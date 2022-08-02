State Representative Calls for Retired Teacher Cost of Living Adjustment

Texas State Representative Rafael Anchía sent a letter to state congressional leaders Tuesday calling for a "meaningful cost-of-living" adjustment for retired Texas teachers.

A call requested to be addressed in the next legislative session comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced a balance of nearly $27 billion at legislators' disposal during the upcoming session.

"School employees are leaving in droves," Congressman Achía, a retired teacher himself, said in a press release. "Our children will suffer the consequences of this resignation crisis unless we invest in our educators. We have the money and the time is now."

Retired Texas educators have not received a cost-of-living raise since 2004. A shortage in teacher retention has increased efforts to bring new hires into the classroom.

