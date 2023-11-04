State Rep. Craig Goldman announces bid to replace Kay Granger in Congress

State Rep. Craig Goldman on Friday announced his bid to replace retiring incumbent Kay Granger in Congress.

In a news release launching his candidacy, Goldman, a Republican, said his campaign will focus on securing the nation’s southern border with Mexico.

“I will be a conservative fighter who will prioritize border security and the American taxpayer,” Goldman said, adding that he has a “proven record of passing bold, conservative legislation.”

“Here in Texas we are doing our job, but the Biden Administration is working against us at every turn,” he added. “That must change, and I’m ready to fight for that change.”

On Wednesday, Granger, 80, the powerful chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, announced her retirement from the 12th District after nearly three decades in Congress.

In 1996, Granger, was the first woman elected to the U.S. House from Texas. She leads the committee that controls trillions of dollars in spending. Her absence leaves a void in North Texas public service, one which Goldman says he can fill.

