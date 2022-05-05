Dallas

‘State of Public Safety' Event Set for Thursday in Dallas

Police Chief Eddie Garcia will discuss his crime prevention plan, which has resulted in a noted decrease in violent crime.

By Ben Russell

NBC 5 News

Dallas’ top cop will speak to some of the region’s top business leaders Thursday at the first-ever “State of Public Safety” summit put on by the Dallas Regional Chamber.

It has been almost exactly one year since Chief Eddie Garcia implemented his new crime prevention plan, which focuses crime prevention on a few targeted high crime areas.

The plan has resulted in a noted decrease in the city’s violent crime rate.

Robberies and aggravated assaults are down well into 2022, and homicides dropped 13% in 2021 at the same time they rose in Austin, as a comparison, by 86% over the previous year.

Among the other participants in Thursday’s summit will be State Senator Royce West of Dallas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, as well as Rich Templeton, the CEO of Texas Instruments, which is sponsoring the summit.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas regional chamberChief Eddie GarciaState of Public Safety
