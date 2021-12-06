DallasNews.com

State Lifts Emergency Suspension of Ex-Dallas Paramedic Seen Kicking Man on Camera

The Texas Department of State Health Services is still investigating and could take action on his certification again

By Krista M. Torralva | The Dallas Morning News

The attorney for a Waxahachie man who was injured by a Dallas fire paramedic two years ago is demanding criminal charges be filed against the paramedic.

former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was seen on camera footage repeatedly kicking an unarmed homeless man can resume work as a paramedic while the Texas Department of State Health Services continues its investigation, the state agency announced Friday.

DSHS lifted the emergency suspension of Brad Cox’s paramedic license Thursday after Dallas Fire-Rescue provided amended paperwork showing Cox’s role on the 2019 call was not to be a primary caregiver, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state agency.

State department records show Cox is not working for another department.

