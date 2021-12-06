State Lifts Emergency Suspension of Ex-Dallas Paramedic Seen Kicking Man on Camera

A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was seen on camera footage repeatedly kicking an unarmed homeless man can resume work as a paramedic while the Texas Department of State Health Services continues its investigation, the state agency announced Friday.

DSHS lifted the emergency suspension of Brad Cox’s paramedic license Thursday after Dallas Fire-Rescue provided amended paperwork showing Cox’s role on the 2019 call was not to be a primary caregiver, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state agency.

State department records show Cox is not working for another department.

