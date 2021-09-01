State Investigating Dallas Fire-Rescue Over Alleged Improper Patient Care

The state health department is investigating Dallas Fire-Rescue over complaints of improper patient medical care dating back to at least 2016.

In separate reviews byTexas’ Department of State Health Services, four fire department employees since April have had their paramedic licenses placed on probation, including two staffers who were on scene during the 2016 killing of Tony Timpa in Dallas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

All four medics are still currently working for Dallas Fire-Rescue and are allowed to perform their duties, according to the fire department. They could face more severe punishment if other violations are found.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.