According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, flu monitoring indicates the Texas flu season kicked off a few weeks earlier than usual this year.

That’s why state health officials encourage Texans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families from the flu as the holidays approach.

Reporting from around the state confirms more influenza-like illnesses occurring earlier than in recent flu seasons.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The flu vaccines for this 2022-2023 season have undergone substantial changes since last season, which will allow them to better protect against the flu viruses that are now circulating, according to officials.

They also report that number of RSV cases is trending down, which is good news for hospitals strained by the early influx and RSV and flu cases.

Visit vaccines.gov to find locations near you where flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster doses are available.

Across Texas, flu cases are rising. The latest report from the CDC, control and prevention show Texas in the “very high” category for the number of cases reported in the past week. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero reports.