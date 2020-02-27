State Funding Secured for New Collin County Wastewater Treatment Plant

North Texas water authorities now have the financial backing for a new wastewater treatment plant in Collin County.

The Texas Water Development Board on Thursday approved a $458,920,000 loan to fund all the costs associated with creating the new Sister Grove Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The North Texas Municipal Water District says the new plant is needed to keep up with rapid population growth in the region. Once constructed it will process 32 million gallons of water per day, the district says.

The nearly half-billion dollars in state funding will finance design, acquisition and construction costs for the new plant, saving the district about $132 million, a news release said.

The district manages water for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Kaufman and Rockwall counties.