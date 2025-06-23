Dallas

State Fair gunman takes plea deal before jury selection

Three people were hurt in October 2023 when a man opened fire in the food court at the State Fair of Texas.

By Frank Heinz

The Food Court at the State Fair of Texas in Fair Park.
NBC 5 News

A man set to go to trial for a shooting at the State Fair of Texas in October 2023 took a plea deal Monday morning.

A district clerk confirmed to NBC 5 that just before jury selection began, 23-year-old Cameron Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

Turner claimed he was protecting his family when he fired a gun and injured three people in the food court in 2023. All of the victims were treated and released from the hospital.

The judge sentenced Turner to 12 years for each assault charge and 10 years for taking the gun into the fairgrounds.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he'll serve them all at the same time, and will receive credit for time served so far.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said victim impact statements will be delivered on Tuesday morning.

The shooting led to increased security and a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas. Attempts by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block the ban all failed. State legislators took up the issue in this year's legislative session with SB1065, but the bill died in a House committee.

