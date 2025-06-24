Cameron Turner sat quietly listening, and at times nodding, while Andrea Araujo Silva spoke directly to him.

It is the first time she has actually faced him.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Silva wiped away tears as soon as she took the stand.

With the help of a translator, the Venezuelan mother of two told Turner how his actions on October 14, 2023, have left an indelible mark on her life.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I don’t even sleep because that comes back to me, everything I lived in that moment,” she said Tuesday morning during her victim impact statement inside Dallas County District Court Judge Nancy Mulder’s courtroom.

On Monday, Turner avoided trial by accepting a plea deal in the 2023 shooting at the State Fair of Texas that left three people with gunshot wounds and sent fairgoers running for cover.

In return, Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

The shooting led to increased security and a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas. Attempts by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block the ban all failed. State legislators took up the issue in this year's legislative session with SB1065, but the bill died in a House committee.

The legal battle over whether to ban firearms at the fair has not yet been resolved.

The fair forbids visitors to carry guns except licensed handgun owners, who are allowed to carry guns concealed.

“You don’t know how much more damage you could have caused. There were, there were so many people,” said Silva through the translator. “This should teach you as an experience and that you should believe in God so you don’t do this again.”

Silva had been working on the cleaning crew inside the Tower Building when she was struck in the back and hit with shrapnel in other areas of her body.

Turner was in the food court when he took out a gun and opened fire during a confrontation with one of the victims he had past problems with, according to court documents.

Turner’s attorney, Michael Todd, says it was his client’s decision to take the plea agreement on Monday but that he was ready to go to trial to prove self-defense.

“The reason he took the plea yesterday is because he felt remorseful for the individuals who were the bystanders,” said Todd following the hearing. “[One of the victims and his friends] were kind of circling in on him, surprising him, kind of coming up and he kind of overreacted to what was going on at the time.”

Asked whether there is an overarching lesson for all youth to learn about this tragedy and the importance of conflict resolution, Todd replied:

“The thing is this, this is something prevalent among youngsters these days,” he said. “They’re real quick to fight things out or to go to guns and things of that nature. I think that’s something prevalent in our society right now. We have all these laws allowing people to carry wherever they go.”

When it comes to the ongoing legal battle over whether to ban guns at the State Fair, Silva supports a ban, saying it is fair given all the tourists and children around.

Silva filed a civil suit alleging ineffective security by State Fair of Texas officials. The lawsuit is still pending.

The Venezuelan migrant says she is also facing an uncertain future in the U.S. under the new administration. She is unable to work, both because of her injuries during the shooting and because her work permit has been revoked for now.

Todd says the issue over guns and banning them on the fairgrounds is complex.

“I think it’s to the point now that where it’s not just the good guy with a gun, everyone’s got guns. Before 2020, I’d never purchased a gun in my life. Now I got about 13 of them,” he said.

While Turner is now serving a 12-year sentence, with almost two years already served, he could be released on parole in about four years.