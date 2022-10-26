Big Tex Comes Down, Signaling End of 2022 Fair Season

Big Tex going up and Big Tex coming down bookmark the annual fair season in Fair Park.

On Wednesday, crews began dismantling the 55-foot-tall, 70-year-old Texan and preparing him for storage until next year's fair.

Big Tex's skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens, Texas. After two years in the spotlight as the world's tallest Santa Claus, the Kerens Chamber of Commerce sold the figure to the State Fair of Texas for $750. Dallas artist Jack Bridges was brought on board to transform Santa into Big Tex.

Big Tex made his State Fair debut in 1952, and after a little engineering, he "found his voice" in 1953. His wave was added in 1997, and three years later, he began to turn his head.

On Oct. 19, 2012, Big Tex was destroyed by an electrical fire, the same year he celebrated his 60th birthday. He returned to the State Fair with a Texas-sized welcome back celebration held on Sept. 27, 2013.

The State Fair of Texas said Tuesday the 2022 season was a year unlike any other as they set a record for attendance with more than 2.5 people visiting the fair over the 24-day run.

It's not too early to make plans for next year. The 2023 State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.