Visitor hurt after being hit by Dallas police horse at State Fair of Texas

A State Fair of Texas visitor was hospitalized Tuesday after being struck by an out-of-control Dallas police horse.

The officer on the horse was thrown to the ground. It happened in the plaza where Big Tex stands.

Video from a witness provided to NBC 5 showed the aftermath: a crowd of police and first responders surrounding a State Fair of Texas visitor who a running police horse hit.

“You could see right in front of the building that the officer was trying to gain control of the horse, but it wasn’t happening,” said Kelly Bolen, a fair vendor who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses told NBC 5 that an officer came into the plaza on horseback. Moments later, the animal took off into a crowd gathered in front of Big Tex, causing the officer to be thrown from the saddle.

“And by the time it got over here to Big Tex’s boot, the horse had leaped, and that’s when the officer had fallen off and the patron was struck,” said Bolen.

Video from people at the scene showed EMTs treating the injured person on the ground.

A State Fair of Texas spokesperson said the injured fairgoer was hospitalized, and the officer thrown from the horse was being evaluated for injuries.

Witnesses said it was a frightening scene that played out in the middle of the fairgrounds.

“At first we were a little like what’s going on, is he chasing somebody, what’s happening?” said Bolen. “It was a quick realization that something, the horse had gotten spooked.”

NBC 5 reached out to the State Fair of Texas for a response to the situation.

“The safety of everyone at the State Fair of Texas is our number one priority,” a spokesperson said in response. “We are deeply saddened that a fairgoer and officer were injured and hope they make a full recovery soon.”