The Beat Deals and Steals at The State Fair of Texas

It's that time of year again! Funnel cakes, corny dogs, and of course--Big Tex!

The State Fair of Texas is welcoming fairgoers to the Midway to experience all the fun we're used to.

After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, the fair is back in all its lone star glory! But that doesn't mean you have to break the bank to cash in on the fun!

NBC 5 has gathered all the best deals and steals to make the most of your visit.

Become a Big Tex Insider

if you haven't already signed up to be a Big Tex insider, this is the best way to receive exclusive State Fair of Texas ticket and merchandise discounts delivered right to your email inbox!

Each Monday during the run of the fair, a special promo code will be released that provides fair insiders special access to $10 tickets to the fair on opening day, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

And Big Tex has been known to send out an extra special message to his insiders on their birthdays!

Season Pass

If you plan to visit more than once you may want to consider a season pass. For $50, you can come and go during the 24-day run!

A pass includes the following:

Free ticket to bring a friend during the week

Free reusable bag

Free flip-a-chick game on the midway

And several other coupons and discounts!

Daily Ticket Deals

Every day of the fair has a special deal! Let's break it down:

Standard adult weekday tickets are $15 but on the weekend they're $18

Senior and child weekday tickets are 10 bucks. but if you go during the weekend it goes up to $11.

Here's how to score the best deals around town:

Swing by your local Kroger and get $3 off premium one-day tickets or $5 off a season pass.

McDonald's has discount coupons throughout locations across North Texas on tray liners and inside their meal bags. With this special coupon, any fairgoer can save $5 off weekdays and $7 off on weekends!

If you're in the military or a first responder-every day is a discount! Just don't forget to bring a valid military ID, badge, or ID card where you'll score $5 off weekdays (Mon-Friday) and $7 off weekends (Sat-Sunday).

After 5

If you love seeing the fair at night with all those twinkling lights, there a deal! Everyone pays just $10 after 5 p.m. offer online or at the gate!

Daily Specific Deals:

Let's talk about specific days to score big.

Opening Day

For opening day, if you bring 2 jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank, you'll only pay $10 at the gate.

Dr Pepper Value Days:

Dr. Pepper Value Days are every Tuesday and Thursday, but you have to be a Big Tex insider to score a ticket for $10.

Thrilling Tuesdays

If you're a thrill-seeker and love the rides, Thrilling Tuesdays are where many rides are discounted at 50%.

Wednesdays: North Texas Food Bank, Feed the Need

Wednesdays are only $5 if you bring 5 canned goods. This is the cheapest ticket option and goes to a good cause. In 2019, more than 325,000 pounds of food was donated through this program making it the food bank's largest canned food drive of the year!

Senior Day:

Every Thursday is Senior day. Those 60 and older receive half-price admission for only 5 bucks!

Thrifty Thursdays

Our absolute favorite deal-Thrifty Thursday where you can eat your way through your favorites at a reduced price!

Fair Freebies

Each day there are more than 110 activities and shows that are included in your ticket.

Some of our personal favorites:

The pig races

The all-star dog show

The petting zoo

The starlight parade and of course the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales!

Tickets NEVER Expire

If you have leftover tickets from past fairs, did you know tickets never expire!!

So, if you have some leftover-save them for the next year!

Food and Drink Hacks:

If you're really trying to stretch your dollars the fair allows you to bring in a cooler so you can pack your own snacks and drinks. Just remember to leave your glass containers and alcohol at home. And if you're thirsty--there are also several places throughout the fair that sell dollar water.

On the Midway at the Funway-there's a special stand called 6 ticket beer and the Beer Garden located on Cotton Plaza will have the best prices for adult drinks.

We hope you find our list super helpful! Remember, The State Fair of Texas runs through Oct. 17! If you find a deal we didn't' mention, let us know!