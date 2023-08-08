Texas State Fair to announce Big Tex Choice Awards finalists Wednesday

On Wednesday, the State Fair of Texas will host the 19th annual Big Tex Choice Awards Finals where the top five sweet and top five savory concoctions will be named ahead of the 2023 fair.

Earlier this summer, NBC5 got a rare, behind-the-scenes look as a panel of anonymous judges whittled down more than 50 contestants to 36.

Senior Vice President of Public Relations Karissa Condoianis said becoming one of this year's 10 finalists can be a make-or-break moment for concessionaires.

"The State Fair of Texas is really a collection of small businesses, from our food and beverage vendors to our commercial exhibitors, when you come out there and shop at the fair, across the fairgrounds, it's like we're setting up a little town for 24 days, and operating for that,” said Condoianis. “So being named a finalist in the awards can be really a game changer for their lives and their family's future. It's a huge deal.”

From the top 10 split between sweet and savory treats, only three will eventually take home a title of Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, or Most Creative.

But for all who’ve made it to this final round, Condoianis said they play a vital role in keeping creativity at the heart of one of this storied institution's most loved traditions.

"There's always that challenge of balancing the traditions of 137-year organization and events, and also being innovative and making sure that we introduce new things at the fair every year. So food is one of those items where we're able to keep it creative, and our concessionaires are really dedicated to ensuring they have that balance,” she said.

