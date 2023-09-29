Texas Auto Show revs up for another run at State Fair of Texas

As State Fair of Texas organizers put it, the Texas Auto Show is “an engaging environment where manufacturers can interact with consumers through displays and experiences.”

It’s also an ideal way to kick back, relax and walk through the mostly carpeted show areas while seeing how you fit into the latest car models.

Either way, the Texas Auto Show is again one of the featured attractions at the State Fair of Texas, which starts Friday. The auto show has been a staple of the fair since 1913.

Guests can browse the lineups, get into the vehicles or buy them. Visitors also can participate in interactives and live entertainment throughout the various auto displays.

To read the full story about this year's Texas Auto Show, head to The Dallas Morning News.