Texas Auto Show revs up for another run at State Fair of Texas

Last year, approximately 90% of fairgoers and 2.16 million people visited the auto show, according to the fair’s annual report

By Tommy Cummings, The Dallas Morning News

As State Fair of Texas organizers put it, the Texas Auto Show is “an engaging environment where manufacturers can interact with consumers through displays and experiences.”

It’s also an ideal way to kick back, relax and walk through the mostly carpeted show areas while seeing how you fit into the latest car models.

Either way, the Texas Auto Show is again one of the featured attractions at the State Fair of Texas, which starts Friday. The auto show has been a staple of the fair since 1913.

Guests can browse the lineups, get into the vehicles or buy them. Visitors also can participate in interactives and live entertainment throughout the various auto displays.

