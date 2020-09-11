Dallas

Statler Hotel Keeping State Fair of Texas Spirit Alive

The hotel is transforming some of its spaces into a state fair paradise that Big Tex would be proud of.

By Alanna Quillen

Right now, we’d normally be gearing up for the State Fair of Texas.

The pandemic changed those plans. It’s canceled this year for the first time since World War II.

But the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas is trying to bring the fair back to life in some way, starting Friday.

Big Tex would be proud.

Kelly Hunter

The hotel transformed their 12,000 square foot ballroom into a slice of state fair paradise called "Fair Play."

It's an interactive experience to pay homage to the state fair tradition, decked out with life-size art installations, a socially distanced activity zone, fair food and drink tastings, and more.

There's even a butter sculpture in the shape of Elvis Presley.

Kelly Hunter

During “Fair Play at the Statler” on weekends, the property’s onsite restaurant and gaming hub, Scout, and its outdoor space will transform into “TX Fare & Midway” with state fair-inspired fare, drink specials and carnival-style games.

“The State Fair is such an important part of our local culture, and our Hilton and Refined Hospitality Concepts events teams collaborated to create an experience that recognizes a long-standing tradition important to the community, but in a way that’s also uniquely geared toward the Statler and our diverse signature dining concepts,” said Statler general manager, Ryan Miyamoto. “We have teamed up to craft property-wide activations that will closely adhere to all CDC, state and local guidelines, which is of the utmost importance.”

Fair Play opens to the public Friday at 4 p.m.

The Ballroom experience is available from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays from September 11 – 20.

Tickets are $10. Kids 6 and under get in for free.

For more information, visit www.StatlerFairPlay.com.

