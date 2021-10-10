State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas to Close Early Sunday Due to Severe Weather Threat

All modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the main threat, according to NBC 5 meteorologists.

The State Fair of Texas will close early Sunday night due to the threat of severe weather in North Texas.

The fair asked fairgoers to leave Fair Park by 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The storms in the DFW area are expected to begin around 9 p.m. Sunday, continuing into the nighttime hours as storms move east. The system is expected to move east of the DFW area by midnight, causing the severe weather threat to drop.

The fair runs through Oct. 17.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 Forecast: Severe Storms Likely Tonight

