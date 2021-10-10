State Fair of Texas to Close Early Sunday Due to Severe Weather Threat

The State Fair of Texas will close early Sunday night due to the threat of severe weather in North Texas.

The fair asked fairgoers to leave Fair Park by 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Attention Fairgoers: Due to forecasted severe weather, the State Fair of Texas will close early tonight. Please depart the park by 8:30 p.m. Thank you for understanding and travel safely. pic.twitter.com/waxE3n46y3 — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 10, 2021

All modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the main threat, according to NBC 5 meteorologists.

The storms in the DFW area are expected to begin around 9 p.m. Sunday, continuing into the nighttime hours as storms move east. The system is expected to move east of the DFW area by midnight, causing the severe weather threat to drop.

The fair runs through Oct. 17.

