The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning.

Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative.

The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues nearly two decades ago, and the competition is fierce.

State Fair of Texas's 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards

In the savory category, finalists include:

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Deep-Fried BLT

Deep-Fried Lasagna Roll

Fried Charcuterie Board

Holy Biscuit

In the sweet category, finalists include:

Cha-Cha Chata

Deep-Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

The Ultimate Brookie Monster

This year's theme is "Treats of Texas," highlighting the State Fair concessionaire's ingenuity when it comes to culinary creations, fair officials said.

Among the 36 semifinalists, 51 entries were submitted for consideration. The State Fair said all competitors must have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas to enter the competition.

The selection process involves "blind judging" to ensure that the scoring is entirely based on the food, fair officials said.

Here's a look at last year's winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards.

The State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.