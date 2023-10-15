State Fair of Texas reopened Sunday after Saturday shooting

Except for additional security officers on duty, things were back to normal Sunday at the State Fair of Texas after a shooting incident Saturday night that wounded three people and put a suspect in jail.

Arrested soon after running away from the shooting Saturday night was 22-year-old Cameron Turner, police said.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The entire fair was evacuated or put on lockdown more than two hours before normal fair closing time.

Reopening was delayed Sunday until 2 p.m. to help everyone get back in place and to add additional security inside Fair Park and around the perimeter.

Police released no additional information about their investigation on Sunday.

State Fair of Texas spokesperson Karrisa Condoianis said the extra security was an effort to make visitors and fair workers feel more comfortable about returning.

“We are working with the Dallas Police Department to determine how this weapon got into the State Fair of Texas,” she said.

“Safety is our number one priority out here, and so it’s very important that we understand how this happened because we do have very stringent safety measures at all of our gates.”

People lined up at the gates Sunday even before the reopening time.

Visitors passed through a metal detection system new at the fair this year called “Open Gate”

Condoianis said the equipment is more discreet.

Some visitors with permits are still allowed to bring guns into the fair.

“We do allow license to carry, but it must be concealed. We understand the rights of Texans, and we want to make sure we honor those. We do not allow open carry,” she said.

Even though the incident was limited to the Tower Building food court, Condoianis said the evacuation was necessary so police could check the entire 277-acre site to be sure no other shooters were hiding.

At Fernies Funnel Cakes, co-owner Johnna McKee kept an entire roomful of customers on lockdown through nearly an hour of tension after she received word of the gunfire in another building.

McKee said some customers who tried to leave wanted back into the safe spot during the turmoil.

“We’re just locking the doors, nobody’s in, nobody’s out,” McKee said.

Some fair vendors reported trouble Sunday persuading workers to return.

McKee said she was pleased that all of her employees were back.

“It’s going to be a great end to the fair. We’ve got nine days left to do this,” she said. “If anyone is concerned about security, don’t be. We have plenty of security.”

No one answered the door Sunday at a North Dallas apartment, the driver's license address for suspect Cameron Turner. Another person is listed in public records as a resident there. Neighbors who were present said they did not know the man.

It was unclear if Turner has an attorney.

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua, who represents the Fair Park neighborhood, praised the response of police and fair officials.

But Bazaldua said he will push to change the policy that allows some people to carry guns at the fair. He said it could have been even worse if a concealed weapon holder had tried to shoot the suspect in the crowded food court.

“There can really be nothing good that comes from people holding a gun on the fairgrounds during the state fair of Texas,” Bazaldua said.

Police said the three victims of the shooting were in stable condition. Their names were not immediately released.