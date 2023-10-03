State Fair of Texas owns grammar error in the best possible way

We're all human, right? Sometimes people make mistakes. NBC 5 viewers always have a keen eye, but when they sent us a photo of a spelling error at the State Fair of Texas, it turned into a cute video on social media.

Kathy sent us a photo of her trip to the opening day of the fair and the welcome sign. "We were at opening day Friday and this is the first sign you see walking in………nice grammar! We had a great day though," she said.

Not wanting the spelling error to sit there as thousands go through the turnstiles, especially with Texas-OU weekend coming up, we forwarded the email to folks we know.

Turns out, they learned about the sign on opening day and it was immediately removed.

Thursday, on X (formerly known as Twitter), we spotted a video of the fixed sign going back up.

This is what happens when we let Little Big Tex proofread, but we’re so glad YOU’RE here! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cwreMAzc5b — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 3, 2023

As of this writing more than 3,000 people have seen the video.

We say bravo to Little Big Tex and the folks at the State Fair of Texas -- as one of the comments said "Way to own it."