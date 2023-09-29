State Fair of Texas opening day brings crowds to Fair Park

The gates opened at 10:00 a.m. at the State Fair of Texas with sunny skies and a 100% chance of cotton candy clouds and corny dogs.

"It is corny dog season," Janice Stillwagon said. "That's where we're headed," Laura Klaussen said.

Food is a big draw at the fair every year, from longtime favorites to new award winners.

"Can I get an Oreo and red velvet?" Maggie Brown said ordering cheesecake on a stick from Big Tex Award Winner, Drizzle. "We are looking at testing all the ones that won, so this was one of the ones that won!"

Some of the food at the state fair is not for eating, but it is a feast for the eyes.

"I ate a bunch of crackers with that butter on it," butter sculptor Tom Roberts said. "It's not salted, but it's good!"

Roberts' butter sculpture is a highlight at the fair. It took him 3-weeks to carve in a very cold room. On Friday, Roberts watched people taking photos of his work.

"That's what still hasn't hit me yet," Roberts said. "Wow! I'm just Tom."

The opening day parade started at noon and wound its way through the fairgrounds.