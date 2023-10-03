State Fair of Texas is all in the family for concessionaires

When you think of the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex and the food come to mind. That's where the Nevins family comes in.

"So much pride goes into this because our name is on this," Tami Nevins-Mayes said.

Nevins-Mayes is co-owner of Nevins Concessions and the third generation to run the family business that is in its 74th year at the State Fair of Texas.

"It's in our blood," co-owner Josey Mayes, a 4th generation Nevins, said. " It's everything to us. It's our livelihood. It's our heart and soul."

Mayes is Nevins-Mayes' youngest daughter. She bought into the family business this year, keeping the tradition alive.

At the same time, Mayes' older sister, Cheyne Hickey, is starting a new tradition at the State Fair of Texas. Her 'Stay Cheesy' booth is one of the Fair's new concessions this year, selling gourmet grilled cheese.

"I mean, who doesn't like cheese," Hickey asked, smiling.

The State Fair is in the Nevins family, even though they aren't all in the same business.

"The thing my grandfather always told me is if one of us does well, we're all doing well," Hickey said.

So there's no sibling rivalry at the Fair.

"But when it comes to the competition next year for the Big Tex Choice Awards," Hickey said. "If we both make the Big Tex Choice Awards at the same time, then I might get a little competitive," Mayes said, laughing.

In 2022, Nevins Concessions won the Big Tex Choice Awards for their savory fried charcuterie.

"Even though I'm your partner," Nevins-Mayes said to Mayes. "I'm still y'all's mom first. I'm gonna have to sit in the audience and just watch."

"We work really, really hard, but what better place in the world to work hard and play hard," Mayes said. I wanna be out here forever!"

Her older sister agreed. "This is where I was meant to be," Hickey said.