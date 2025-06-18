With 100 days left until the 2025 State Fair of Texas, the music lineup for this year's annual exposition has been released.

Fairgoers can experience performances from over 100 live artists across the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the 2025 State Fair of Texas, and admission is included with a ticket to the Most Texan Place on Earth.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There will be performances showcasing a variety of genres such as country, Norteño, R&B, electro-pop and more; see the full list here.

"After months of careful planning and collaboration, we are proud to present a diverse and dynamic roster of artists who embody the spirit and energy of the Most Texan Place on Earth,” Jason Hays, SVP of brand experience, said. “This year promises unforgettable performances, inspiring creativity, and a celebration of music in all its forms. We look forward to welcoming you to our Texas-sized music festival that will resonate long after the final note is played."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are three stages that offer unique performances throughout the exposition: the Chevrolet Main Stage, the Bud Light Stage, and the Bank of Texas Stage.

The Chevrolet Main Stage will feature headlining and regional acts and is located next to the Craft Pavilion, near the Hall of State.

The Bud Light Stage, near the Cotton Bowl Stadium, will showcase local and regional talent just steps away from fried food favorites.

The Bank of Texas Stage, located at the Grove on Nimitz, will have live music as well as feature a Friday night comedy series titled "Deep Fried Comedy."

For those looking to get a taste of the live music scene even sooner, head to State Fair Saddle Up on Sept. 10.

The biggest pre-Fair party of the year will include live performances from headliner Little Texas and opener Cash Byers, Midway games, auction items, food and beverages, and exclusive perks for VIP ticket holders.

Funds raised will support the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Programs. Learn more about State Fair Saddle Up and purchase tickets here.

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed “Texas Shines Bright,” runs Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 19.

As Opening Day approaches, more information on ticketing for the 2025 Fair will be available in the coming months.