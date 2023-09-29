‘Sensory-friendly mornings' help families enjoy the State Fair of Texas like never before

An important feature of the State Fair of Texas is returning this year that some families might not know about.

Beginning Oct. 4 and on every Wednesday the fair is open, officials are bringing back Sensory-Friendly Mornings for visitors who are sensitive to certain stimuli like flashing lights and noise.

Many families are counting on this opportunity to experience the fair in ways they’ve always hoped for.

A simple moment at the state fair is something the Jolicoeur family will never take for granted.

“Families like ours just don't get to do the normal things that people do,” said Samantha Jolicoeur.

Her son Gideon was diagnosed with a terminal genetic disorder at 7 months old.

“We have not known how long we would have him for,” Samantha said. "They gave us two to 20 years life expectancy for him.”

The family has enjoyed 11 beautiful years with Gideon but it has come with some challenges.

"He's blind, deaf, has multiple disabilities,” said Samantha.

But lights and sounds – if strong enough – can be overwhelming for him over long periods of time. Going to something like the State Fair of Texas can feel next to impossible for his family.

"There's just a lot of added extras that most people don't have when you have a family like ours,” said Samantha.

That is where the fair’s Sensory-Friendly Mornings steps in.

“This is really an opportunity for folks with autism, with migraines, or people with PTSD that might suffer from different sensory sensitivities – they can come out and enjoy the State Fair of Texas or even if you just want to come on a slower paced day,” said Taylor Austin with the State Fair of Texas.

The fair collaborated with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and other local organizations to come up with ways to make Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the fair beneficial and fun for all who choose to attend. The program has been in effect for the fifth year now.

On Oct. 4, 11, and 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the fair will welcome individuals with autism, their families, and anyone else who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience. Lights and sounds will be turned down and even Big Texas’ booming voice will be lowered.

“Having the opportunity to come and just have a little bit of peace and quiet for our family has been really sweet and really special,” said Samantha.

The fair created a special guided itinerary with a list of activities and exhibits that are easy on the eyes and ears – check out the guided itinerary to start planning your visit.

In addition, there are a few locations around the fairgrounds designated as “Quiet Zones,” that are listed in the itinerary, where families can go throughout their visit should they need to depressurize.

Adding to the program, on Oct. 4 the State Fair of Texas will be partnering with Joni and Friends Texas to provide registered families with a volunteer buddy to make the experience even more stress-free for the parents. Go to joniandfriends.org/dallas to register.

“So we can't remove all of the stimulus that you might have out here at a live event. But to have an extra set of hands will be super helpful,” said Austin.

For the Jolicouer family, support like this means everything.

"Being able to do things as a family is just really overwhelming when we get an opportunity to do things together,” said Samantha.

Her message for other families going through it -- you're not alone.

"There's always hope, there's always people who love on you throughout this journey. And we've been so fortunate," she said. "God has blessed us tremendously by putting people in our lives to help us on this journey."

Sidenote for families – Wednesday is also the best discount day. Each person who brings five canned food items to donate to North Texas Food Bank will receive $5 admission.