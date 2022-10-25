Record Crowds Visit 2022 State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas says 2022 was a year unlike any other as they set a record for attendance with more than 2.5 people visiting the fair over the 24-day run.

In all, 2,547,289 people said "howdy" to Big Texas this fall, topping the previous best of 2,514,637 set in 2019.

Of the 24 days in this year's run, the busiest was Oct. 8, Texas/OU weekend, when 207,380 people entered Fair Park. An estimated 92,000 people crowded into the Cotton Bowl to see UT dismantle OU 49-0.

"At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community," said State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. "There is nothing more fulfilling for our team than seeing folks from all walks of life gather together and mutually share and enjoy the Fair. Thanks to our fairgoers visiting, we are able to fulfill our nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement year-round."

It's not too early to make plans for next year. The 2023 State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

The State Fair shared the following list of highlights from this year's exhibition: