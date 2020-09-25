State Fair of Texas

Recipe: Fried PB&J From State Fair Food Champ

Fried PB&J from “Fry King” Abel Gonzales, Jr.

Ingredients:
Creamy peanut butter
Jelly
Pancake mix
Powdered sugar
White bread
Vegetable or corn oil for frying

Supplies:
Deep pot for frying or a fryer
Thermometer that measures to 375 degrees
Tongs
Cutting board

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

State Fair of Texas 51 mins ago

2,700 Youth Ready to Show Their Livestock at State Fair

Steps:

Assemble PBJ sandwiches and freeze overnight

Day of Preparation:

  • Heat oil in pot to 375 degrees
  • Prepare pancake mix with batter slightly thicker than needed for pancakes
  • Dunk frozen PBJ sandwiches into batter and cover in a thick coat
  • Using tongs, place coated sandwich in hot oil
  • Fry on one side until golden, then flip
  • Put fried sandwich on a plate with paper towels
  • Move to cutting board and slice diagonally
  • Rest four triangles on a serving plate, crust side down
  • Sprinkle with powdered sugar
  • Squeeze another layer of jelly on top of sandwiches
  • Eat and enjoy!

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasFair Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us