Recipe: Fried PB&J From State Fair Food Champ

Fried PB&J from “Fry King” Abel Gonzales, Jr.
Ingredients:
Creamy peanut butter
Jelly
Pancake mix
Powdered sugar
White bread
Vegetable or corn oil for frying
Supplies:
Deep pot for frying or a fryer
Thermometer that measures to 375 degrees
Tongs
Cutting board
Steps:
Assemble PBJ sandwiches and freeze overnight
Day of Preparation:
- Heat oil in pot to 375 degrees
- Prepare pancake mix with batter slightly thicker than needed for pancakes
- Dunk frozen PBJ sandwiches into batter and cover in a thick coat
- Using tongs, place coated sandwich in hot oil
- Fry on one side until golden, then flip
- Put fried sandwich on a plate with paper towels
- Move to cutting board and slice diagonally
- Rest four triangles on a serving plate, crust side down
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar
- Squeeze another layer of jelly on top of sandwiches
- Eat and enjoy!