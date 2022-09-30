New State Fair Food Vendor Living His American Dream

When the State Fair of Texas opened today, Jesus Carmona experienced it through a completely new lens...as a food vendor.

"I love food. I enjoy food. It's my passion," Carmona said.

Carmona owns Milagro Tacos Cantina near Trinity Groves in Dallas. He moved here from Mexico when he was 17-years old.

"So I'm a 'Texican' basically," Carmona said laughing.

His food was featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' in 2018. This year, the State Fair of Texas came calling.

"They said we'd like you to be part of the State Fair," Carmona said. "I say, I'm ready. And now it's a dream come true!"

Carmona's booth will offer State Fair Fries topped with mole, a carne asada taco that only available at the Fair, spicy beef empanadas, and a Big Tex Burrito.

"People gonna line up for 20 or 30 minutes or more," Carmona said. "I want them when they get through the line and sample the empanadas or tacos to say, it was worth it!"

Carmona said being a vendor at the State Fair is a dream come true.

"If you are fortunate enough to come to this country, you work hard, and you have a dream, you can accomplish it, " Carmona said.

Milagro Tacos Cantina's booth is located between Big Tex and the car show.