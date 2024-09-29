Want to get into the State Fair of Texas for $5? Here's how

It's that time again! The State Fair of Texas is back with all its fun and glory. The annual fair that brings smiles to so many opens on Friday, Sept. 27, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20, at Dallas Fair Park.

Fairgoers can save money on admission on opening day by fighting hunger with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, The State Fair of Texas, and the North Texas Food Bank. Just bring two jars of peanut butter on Friday, Sept. 27, to donate to the North Texas Food Bank, and admission will be $10 at the gate.

There's another way to save. Every Wednesday during the fair, bring five canned food items for a donation, and admission will be just $5.

All food items will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

About the North Texas Food Bank

In 1982, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) was founded. As a nonprofit hunger relief organization, they distribute, donate, and purchased foods through a network of nearly 500 partner agencies and organizations in 13 counties in North Texas.