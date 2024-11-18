Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says the GO TEXAN pavilion at the 2024 State Fair of Texas broke sales records.

The Texas Department of Agriculture said in a statement that this year's pavilion was a "major success" and generated $1.1 million in sales.

The GO TEXAN program, created in 1999, is a TDA initiative designed to identify and support Texas-based businesses and connect them with customers in the state and around the world. The Pavilion's GO TEXAN partners offer a variety of products, ranging from coffee to houseware and even healthcare items.

Miller said the sales record proved that people want Texas-made products on their tables and inside their homes.

"These numbers are a big win for our GO TEXAN partners and prove that nothing beats Texas quality, Texas pride, and Texas independence," Miller said.

"GO TEXAN fosters growth opportunities for small businesses in revenue, marketing, and reputation," Miller said. "The mark is a seal of approval that Texas consumers trust, and the success of the program and its pavilion at the State Fair is proof of that."