Feast Your Eyes on More Foods Offered at the 2021 State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas certainly doesn't disappoint when it comes to tapping into your fried food cravings.

This year, the fair's reputation is holding true.

There are dishes like Deep Fried Peach Cobbler Soul Rolls, Deep Fried PB & Razbrûlée, and Bacon Jam Corn Bombs, to name just a few. See more in the gallery below.

And fair organizers have even created a map pinpointing where all the new foods can be found.

The State Fair of Texas opens Friday, Sept. 24, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17.