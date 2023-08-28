Family recipe inspiration behind Big Tex Choice Award winner Deep Fried Pho

State Fair of Texas concessionaire Michelle Le is still in shock a day after a beloved family dish was named a Big Tex Choice Award winner.

“I think I blacked out for a second,” Le said. “I was in shock. I could feel my husband squeezing my hand, it was so exciting.”

Deep-Fried Pho is a savory mix of rice noodles marinated in pho broth, beef, herbs and bean sprouts rolled up and fried inside a tortilla. It includes extra broth on the side alongside sriracha, Hoisin and jalapenos.

“Having a dish that we enjoy as a family that’s the most meaningful,” Le said.

For years she’d wondered if she could deep fry her father-in-law’s pho, which he makes at least once a week.

"It brings the whole family together for dinner with Dad’s pho. That’s really where the inspiration started," Le said.

They started the testing process back in January and were thrilled when it was selected as a finalist.

Her father-in-law was in the room when the dish was named Best Tasting in the Savory category during Sunday’s ceremony.

“He had the biggest smile on his face yesterday. It’s kind of nice when you make your Asian dad proud,” laughed Le.

Family is the secret to their success, Le said.

Everyone steps in to help run their stand that’s been operating at the fair since 2011.

“It’s really been over a decade of sacrifice and hard work,” Le said. “I’m in finance and my husband is a general surgeon at Baylor so we have full-time jobs and three kids so it does get a bit crazy.”

More than anything, she said it’s been fulfilling work and they are thrilled to introduce a beloved Vietnamese dish from their home to thousands of fairgoers.

“We’re bringing a dish that’s normally not served out here. This is going to be the first time, so it’s going to be really interesting to see people try something new.”

You can look for their booth along the Midway near the Texas Star when the State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 29.