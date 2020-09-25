Enjoy the State Fair of Texas Virtually This Year With ‘Fair From Home'

This year’s cancellation of the State Fair of Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic shocked and saddened countless Texans.

It’s a staple of North Texas pride and a showcase of what it means to live, work and play in the Lone Star State.

Organizers have since put together an innovative drive-through experience at Fair Park this year to keep the state fair spirit alive.

The team has also spent months crafting a virtual experience for those families who prefer to stay at home.

"When the decision was made in early July to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas, the team here got hard at work coming up with ideas for alternative activations we could offer in a safe environment,” said spokesperson Karissa Condoianis.

Just go to www.BigTex.com and click on the ‘Fair From Home’ tab at the top.

Scroll down and take your pick from these icons.

"They can curate their own experience for the state fair this year,” said Condoianis.

If you click Fair Food Fun -- you can start with the Big Tex Cooking School. Concessionaires teach you how to make your favorites like funnel cakes using ingredients in your pantry.

A new episode will be posted every week until mid-October.

From there, you can take your food and virtually ride the Texas Star or Texas Tower while you eat.

"Everybody has a different tradition when they come to the State Fair of Texas every year,” said Condoianis. “This is giving you the flexibility to create your own memories."

The ever-popular Texas Auto Show will take place virtually this year. A link will go live on September 25 on the Fair From Home website.

The Big Tex shopping pavilions have been arranged in an online space this year.

Just click on the 'Start Shopping' button and you'll see a list of all the usual vendors with links to their websites.

For the kids, there's also downloadable activity packets and puzzles plus so many different contests to enter.

State Fair of Texas

Even though 2020 has rained on our plans, the State Fair of Texas team is hoping this will bring a little bit of light back into our Texas pride.

"This year has been a tough one for everyone,” said Condoianis. “We just hope we can provide just a small taste of normalcy and fun.”